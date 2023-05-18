Govt cautions gazetted officers against manual processing of APRs

Jammu: J&K government has directed all the gazetted officers to record their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) through “online mode only, strictly in accordance with the rules notified by it (government) from time to time.”

It has also asked all Administrative Secretaries to ensure that APRs in case of gazetted officers “should not be processed manually and they are filed in electronic mode only, on the designated SPARROW portal.”

The direction has been issued after the authorities have taken serious view of deviation of rules by the gazetted officers on this account.

Officials maintain that Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) portal facilitates filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in electronic mode through a user-friendly interface- anywhere, anytime. “This has made recording and movement of e-APR forms seamless, quick and convenient monitoring of APRs is possible due to inbuilt alert mechanisms thereby streamlining the APR life cycle. This technological intervention aims at bringing more transparency,” they point out.

In the first phase, SPARROW was rolled out for JKAS officers in 2020 and recently, the system has been extended to Gazetted Officers of all the departments in the UT of J&K.