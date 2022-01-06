Govt committed to provide world-class infrastructure: Advisor Khan

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review the CAPEX Budget for 2021-22 of Youth Services and Sports Department and J&K Sports Council.
The meeting in detail discussed the physical and financial status of various projects including mega projects being executed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Advisor Khan held detailed deliberations on various important issues regarding the overall development of sports activities as well as infrastructure.
He called upon the concerned to push their respective teams for the completion of all the projects within given timelines and urged them to maintain the balance of physical and financial achievements.
On the occasion, separate presentations were given wherein the status of the various ongoing and new works of the twin departments with respect to the development of sports infrastructure was provided.
Advisor reaffirmed that the government is committed to provide world-class sports infrastructure as various mega projects are nearing completion and those would be dedicated to people soon.