Govt committed to work for welfare of Sikh community: LG Sinha

The LG highlighted the significant contribution of the Sikh community in nation building and establishing a just and equal society.

“In this ‘Amrut Kaal Khand’, India stands proudly on the world stage tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence. We owe a debt of gratitude to the Gurus and Sikh community for their immense and unparalleled contribution in the country's progress and prosperity. Vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve greater heights,” he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to work for the welfare of the Sikh community, the LG assured appropriate action on the demands and needs of the community with utmost sensitivity.

“As requested by the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, the statue of Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur will be installed in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu. Nangali Sahib Gurdwara, Poonch will be renovated,” he said. “The district administration and the Tourism Department have been directed to promote religious places of Sikh heritage in Poonch in a planned manner.”

The LG said: “We are fully committed to the promotion of Punjabi language. I have instructed the JKAACL to educate the citizens about the sacrifices of Sahibzades and spread timeless teachings of Sikh Gurus. The administration has already established Guru Nanak Dev Ji chair at JU and is promoting Punjabi language in school education.”

He also appreciated the endeavour of the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to make people aware of the bravery, sacrifice, and ideals of Sahibzades.

Mahant Manjeet Singh spoke on the sacrifices of Sahibzada Baba Ajeet Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh, and Baba Fateh Singh.

He expressed gratitude to the LG for heeding the demands of Sikh community pertaining to the installation of the statue of Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur and efforts for promotion of Punjabi language in J&K among other issues.

Chairman of All Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee S Ajit Singh expressed gratitude to the J&K administration led by LG for taking cognisance of various concerning issues of the Sikh community and moving forward towards resolving them with alacrity.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, former legislator Devender Singh Rana and Deputy Mayor of JMC Baldev Singh Billawaria were also present on the occasion.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.