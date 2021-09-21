Govt constitutes ‘dedicated e-office cell’ in Jammu, Srinagar Sectts

The major task of the dedicated e-Office Cell would be to ensure hassle-free and smooth functioning of e-Office in both complexes of Civil Secretariat located in Jammu and Srinagar as per allocated locations with the sole objective to bring the downtime in the functioning of e-Office to zero levels and ensure that it should function smoothly round the clock.

As per an order issued by IT secretary Amit Sharma, this ‘dedicated e-office cell’ would work under the overall supervision and administrative control of Afaq Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to Government and Monika Sambyal, junior KAS, Under Secretary to Government who would be directly responsible for the task at hand.

In case of any issue relating to smooth functioning/operationalization of e-office, the dedicated helpline numbers would be available for the users at respective Secretariat complexes. These would be 7006687232 for Jammu Secretariat and 9419021280 for Srinagar secretariat.