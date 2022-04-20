Govt creates Web link to facilitate live watching of NPRD–2022

Jammu: Government has created a registration Web link to enable members of Panchayat fraternity and other stakeholders to watch National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD-2022) event live which is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2022.
The members of Panchayat fraternity can register on the link: https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/ for watching the NPRD–2022 event live from 12:00 noon on April 24, 2022.
The concerned department(s) have been asked to encourage the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Rural Local Bodies as well as other stakeholders and general rural masses to register online on the designated link [https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/] for viewing the Prime Minister's interaction with Panchayat representatives and address to Special Gram Sabhas across the country on April 24, 2022 (National Panchayati Raj Day).