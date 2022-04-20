Govt creates Web link to facilitate live watching of NPRD–2022

Jammu: Government has created a registration Web link to enable members of Panchayat fraternity and other stakeholders to watch National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD-2022) event live which is scheduled to be held on April 24, 2022.

The members of Panchayat fraternity can register on the link: https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/ for watching the NPRD–2022 event live from 12:00 noon on April 24, 2022.