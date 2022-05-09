Govt declares 6 wings of J&K Crime Branch as Police Stations

“These six Police Stations shall for the purpose of registration and investigation of offences specified exercise territorial jurisdiction within their respective units at the divisional level and the offences shall be investigated on the orders of the Head of the Crime Branch,” Goyal ordered, while referring to list of offences mentioned in the annexure appended to the notification.

Newly designated Police Station Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jammu and Police Station EOW, Srinagar will register and investigate offences which pertain to cases of preparation and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and other valuable securities; frauds by means of advertisements by bogus Finance Companies, Service Consultancies and professional criminals personating as public servants involving an amount of and above Rs 20.00 lakh; offences relating to documents and property marks; Money Lenders and Accredited Loan Providers Act, 2010; offences relating to Coins and Stamps (e-Stamps); cases of fraud and cheating of a peculiar nature which has ramification in more than one district, involving an amount of and above Rs 20.00 lakh; misappropriation of public funds and cases of Criminal Breach of trust by public servants and cultural objects theft.