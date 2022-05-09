Govt declares 6 wings of J&K Crime Branch as Police Stations

Jammu: The government on Monday declared the offices of six wings of the Crime Branch J&K as the Police Stations “for the purpose of registration and investigation” of varied economic offences besides special, cyber crimes.
These wings included Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu; Special Crime Wing (SCW), Srinagar; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Srinagar; Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Jammu and Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Srinagar.
The Superintendents of Police, posted in the offices at Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu; Special Crime Wing (SCW), Srinagar; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu; Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Srinagar and the Deputy Superintendents of Police, in respect of offices at Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Jammu and Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Srinagar will be the Station House Officer (SHO) of their respective Police Stations.
While notifying this, the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief secretary) Home R K Goyal has stated that the offices of these wings have been declared as the Police Stations in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (s) of section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
“These six Police Stations shall for the purpose of registration and investigation of offences specified exercise territorial jurisdiction within their respective units at the divisional level and the offences shall be investigated on the orders of the Head of the Crime Branch,” Goyal ordered, while referring to list of offences mentioned in the annexure appended to the notification.
Newly designated Police Station Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jammu and Police Station EOW, Srinagar will register and investigate offences which pertain to cases of preparation and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and other valuable securities; frauds by means of advertisements by bogus Finance Companies, Service Consultancies and professional criminals personating as public servants involving an amount of and above Rs 20.00 lakh; offences relating to documents and property marks; Money Lenders and Accredited Loan Providers Act, 2010; offences relating to Coins and Stamps (e-Stamps); cases of fraud and cheating of a peculiar nature which has ramification in more than one district, involving an amount of and above Rs 20.00 lakh; misappropriation of public funds and cases of Criminal Breach of trust by public servants and cultural objects theft.
Offences related to trade in human body parts; land grabbing or real estate frauds; bank/insurance frauds; racketeering in false travel documents; racketeering in employment; Credit Card/Debit Card frauds; Corporate and Company frauds; theft of Intellectual Property/Trade Mark and Copyrights or any other allied offence which is found to be made out during the course of investigation will also be registered and investigated by these (EOW) Police Stations in their respective jurisdictions.
Similarly Police Station Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu and Police Station Special Crime Wing (SCW), Srinagar will register and investigate offences pertaining to any serious crime which appears to have a political motive, including all offences connected with arms and ammunition; theft of government arms and ammunition and illicit trade in arms and cases of fraud and cheating of a peculiar nature which has ramification in one district involving an amount, below Rs 20.00 lakh.
The offences under Cinematograph Act of 1952/Video piracy read with the Copy Right Act, 1952 as amended up to 2017; Trade Marks Act, 1999 (GI Tagging); cases of dacoity or house breaking of a peculiar nature which indicate the work of an adopt gang not previously noticed or accounted for by local police; cases of theft, dacoity and extortion by organized gangs having inter district/inter-state ramifications; Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 or any other allied offence which is found to be made out during the course of investigation will also be registered and investigated by the Police Station Special Crime Wing (SCW) of Jammu and Srinagar in the respective jurisdictions.
Newly designated Police Station Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Jammu and Police Station Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), Srinagar will register and investigate offences related to pornography and cyber crimes under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
As per notification, apart from the offences specified, any other cases, as may be deemed necessary, may also be referred by the Government or the Director General of Police, J&K to the Head of the Crime Branch for registration and investigation by the respective Police Station.
“Consequent upon this, notification SRO-202 dated June 3, 1999 and SRO-204 dated July 27, 2009 shall stand superseded from the date of issuance of this notification,” Goyal further ordered.