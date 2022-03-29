Govt Deptts asked to get mandatory security audit of websites; ‘Safe to host’ certificate

In this connection, J&K e-Governance Agency (J&KeGA) Information Technology Department Chief Executive Officer Amit Sharma has cautioned that the security audit of the websites or Applications already hosted at SDC may be completed within two months after which the hosting services will be stopped at the State Data Centre.

As per IT Act 2008, it is mandatory to have a security audit of all the applications and web services to be eligible for hosting in the State Data Centre (SDC).

Similarly, the 'Safe to Host' certificate of the applications or websites is mandatory in order to avail the continuous hosting services at State Data Centre (SDC).