Govt employees asked to upload monthly performance on EPM portal

Jammu: The government on Thursday asked all its employees to upload their monthly achievements or performance on the Employee Performance Monitoring (EPM) portal by or before the 7th of every month with effect from March 2022.
Similarly, all the reviewing and controlling officers have been asked to review the self-assessment of their immediate subordinates by the 15th of every month.
In this connection, the employees working in various government departments, organisations and Public Sector Units (PSUs) download the SANDES application for submission of their monthly performance report on the EPM portal immediately.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that the government recently to have an objective assessment of work done by the employees working in various departments, organisations, and PSUs, launched ‘Employees Performance Monitoring’ portal for capturing their monthly achievements and work done.
“The initiative besides providing a mechanism of self-appraisal to the employees will also provide a tool to the respective reporting or controlling officers for better performance monitoring and human resource management. The facility will be available on the J&K Employees Performance Monitoring portal on http://epm.jk.gov.in which can be accessed through the existing CPIS IDs through One Time Password (OTP), which will be provided through the SANDES application available both for Android and IOS users,” Dwivedi said.
SANDES is an open source-based indigenous instant messaging platform developed by NIC, Ministry of Electronics and Technology, Government of India.
The platform is hosted exclusively at the government infrastructure and governed by the government rules and regulations.
