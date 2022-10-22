Govt following different yardstick for BJP, other political parties: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused Jammu and Kashmir Government of following different yardstick for Bhartiya Janta Party and a different one for other political parties.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman of J&K Aam Aadmi Party State Coordination Committee, Harsh Dev Singh said that any Government in a UT or state should be neutral in working and impartial but the government in Jammu and Kashmir is completely partial and it is following a different yardstick for all other political parties and a completely different one for BJP.