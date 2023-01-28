Govt institutes LG’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies

Jammu: The government Saturday instituted the Lieutenant Governor’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for the employees of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is in consonance with the Administrative Council’s decision taken in its meeting on January 22, 2023.

The LG’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for the employees of J&K would incorporate cultural and sports activities for employees of J&K including Civil Secretariat, spanning across the calendar year.

“All Administrative Departments will encourage participation of employees in sports across different disciplines – cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, and hockey, which will be organised by the General Administration Department in association with the Youth Services and Sports Department and J&K Sports Council,” read GAD order.