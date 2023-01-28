Govt institutes LG’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies

Jammu: The government Saturday instituted the Lieutenant Governor’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for the employees of Jammu and Kashmir.
This is in consonance with the Administrative Council’s decision taken in its meeting on January 22, 2023.
The LG’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for the employees of J&K would incorporate cultural and sports activities for employees of J&K including Civil Secretariat, spanning across the calendar year.
“All Administrative Departments will encourage participation of employees in sports across different disciplines – cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, and hockey, which will be organised by the General Administration Department in association with the Youth Services and Sports Department and J&K Sports Council,” read GAD order.
As per the GAD order, details of expenditure on cultural and sports activities would be worked out by the Culture Department and Secretary, J&K Sports Council on activity to activity basis, which would be submitted to the GAD for approval of the competent authority.
To begin with, a detailed itinerary for organising a cricket tournament has been drafted.
The events or tournaments would be organized at sports facilities located both at Jammu and Srinagar.
The matches would be played at Jammu as well as at Srinagar.
An inaugural friendly cricket match between officers of different services will kick start the event for which the dates will be announced separately.
The Culture Department would organise a curtain-raiser event like poetry or quiz competition on the sidelines of the inauguration of the cricket trophy.
The Culture Department would nominate a Nodal Agency or Officer for the purpose. Secretary, J&K Sports Council would be the Nodal Officer for conducting sports events or tournaments in consultation with GAD.
“The GAD, with the concurrence of the Finance Department, commits a budgetary support of Rs 50 lakh to begin with, for sports and cultural activities in its annual budget under the “games head”.
“However, revised budgetary allocation will be projected to the Finance Department as per the actual demand and requirements in respect of these activities,” an order issued by GAD said.
The broad outline of the proposed expenditure on these activities would cover organising expenses, expenses on awards and mementos and miscellaneous charges like transport and refreshment.
The Culture Department, in association with the GAD would organise cultural activities like debates, poetry, quiz and painting competitions for the employees working in various government departments.
These events would be organised across the calendar year for which a detailed schedule will be prepared by the Culture Department, the order has specified.
Separate teams for female employees will be constituted and special events and tournaments will be organised for encouraging their participation in these sports and cultural activities.
As per the GAD order, the main objectives envisaged with sports and cultural activities at the workplace will be to tackle the alarming situation of stress and impact of sedentary life on employees; provide a creative outlet to the officers and officials; improve skills to tackle difficult tasks at hand; inculcate environmental awareness amongst employees and explore talent pool of the employees for encouraging them to participate at national and international level events and tournaments.
The objective is also to develop linkages with associated organizations in the field of culture and sports for encouraging the vast human resource potential on different platforms and envisage sports and cultural activities as a capacity cum training programme for overall development of employees.