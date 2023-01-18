Govt lifts ban on intra, inter district movement of bovines

Jammu: Following declaration of Jammu and Kashmir as “Free Area” for LSD, the Agriculture Production Department has lifted ban on intra district and inter district movement of bovines in J&K along with import of elite healthy dairy animals from outside the UT.

An official order issued in this regard stated that all the provisions related to “Free Area” contained in PCICDA, Act 2009, shall be strictly adhered to while importing the dairy animals from outside the UT.

Pertinently, the government of J&K yesterday declared whole of the UT of J&K as “Free Area” for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vide Notification S.O 36 dated 16.01.2023 as per the provisions of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act 2009 as no case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in bovines has been reported in UT of J&K for last two months and also more than 90% affected animals have recovered from the disease.