Govt making concerted efforts to make quality healthcare available to people: Advisor Bhatnagar

Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid; Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather; Drugs Controller J&K, Lotika Khajuria; HoDs of different medical departments of GMC, doctors, medical students, large number of pharma entrepreneurs and other concerned stakeholders were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this workshop is important as it concerns one of the core areas of our healthcare system the availability and pricing of medicines and medical devices He added that the government is giving top priority to the health sector Speaking on the importance of this workshop, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that events like this will set up the eco system for addressing the issues of availability, overpricing and black marketing of medicines . He remarked that for controlling overpricing and black marketing of medicines, active role of all stakeholders is a must.