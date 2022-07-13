Govt notifies H&ME Deptt’s revised recruitment rules

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Wednesday revised and notified the non-gazetted recruitment rules of the subordinate services.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K Health and Medical Education (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules, 1992 were last notified vide SRO 20 of 1992 dated February 24, 1992, and had now been revised after 30 years.

The spokesman said that under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the H&ME Department has notified the rules which were progressive and removed long-pending stagnation issues in the department.

Principal Secretary, H&ME Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that the decision of revisiting the earlier rules by the government should pave a way for speedy recruitment, progression, and promotion of the employees of the department.