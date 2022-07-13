Govt notifies H&ME Deptt’s revised recruitment rules

Srinagar: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Wednesday revised and notified the non-gazetted recruitment rules of the subordinate services.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K Health and Medical Education (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules, 1992 were last notified vide SRO 20 of 1992 dated February 24, 1992, and had now been revised after 30 years.
The spokesman said that under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the H&ME Department has notified the rules which were progressive and removed long-pending stagnation issues in the department.
Principal Secretary, H&ME Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that the decision of revisiting the earlier rules by the government should pave a way for speedy recruitment, progression, and promotion of the employees of the department.
He said that this step should also act as a morale booster to the employees and help infuse a new lease of life to the paramedical services wherein fresh modern-day qualified human resources should be made available to run the healthcare system in J&K.
The rules have been revised considering that over some time, several fresh categories of non-gazetted cadre positions had been created, re-designated, upgraded, and reorganised under different government orders and the method of recruitment of such categories of the posts was notified by way of different executive orders.
Moreover, the delay in revisiting the earlier rules had resulted in the stagnation of promotion avenues to various categories of paramedical positions.
Further, the revised rules have also created promotion avenues for those categories of posts that had no promotion avenues or defined career progression.
The introduction of new courses in different fields of healthcare across the country and the availability of manpower with improved qualifications and technical expertise also necessitated the updation of the existing recruitment rules.
The spokesman said that this step of the government had been largely appreciated by the employees of the Health and Medical Education Department.