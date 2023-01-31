Govt orders premature retirement of 3 Prison Deptt officials

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered premature retirement of three officials of the Prison department for their involvement in “corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities.”
The retirees included Netar Singh, Head Warder and driver, District Jail Rajouri (attached at Central Jail, Jammu, Kot Bhalwal); Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Warder District Jail, Jammu (attached at ICS Mishriwala Jammu) and Surinder Kumar, SG Warder, Central Jail, Jammu, Kot Bhalwal (No EW-100673). The General Administration Department (GAD) in this connection issued three separate orders.
As per GAD orders, the Review Committee, constituted vide Government Order No. 07-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated January 5, 2021 read with Government Order No 299-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 17, 2022 under Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, observed that these three officials, “while holding a post in the Department,” had “not performed the duties efficiently” and their “conduct or integrity remained doubtful or unsatisfactory” and their cases fall “under broad criteria as laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S.O. 324 dated October 22, 2020."
“The Committee has concluded that no purpose would be served by allowing the officials to continue in service in the larger interest of the public and the government,” the orders mentioned.
Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said, “In its endeavour to make the administration more efficient and transparent, the government prematurely retired 3 personnel of the Prison Department on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities. These personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.”
The exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age or service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs, the spokesperson added.
Clause (a) of Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, provides that “notwithstanding anything contained in these Regulations, Government may, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so, require any government servant other than one working on a post which is included in the Schedule-ii of these Rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age."
“Out of these retirees, one was found involved in a serious criminal case and remained under custody for three years, besides, the official had gained a bad public reputation. Another official was found habitual of violating official channels of communication and has been found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing RTI Act and wasting time of High Court for which he was also fined with Rs 10,000 by the Court. The official was imposed a major punishment in the shape of withholding of his three annual increments. Further, one official was found involved in smuggling of contraband substances inside Sub-Jail Reasi,” the official spokesperson said.
The GAD orders further mentioned that the competent authority, after considering the recommendation of the Review Committee approved the retirement of these officials. They would be paid pay and allowances equivalent to three months in lieu of notice period.
During the recent past, as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them. Many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities, the spokesperson noted.