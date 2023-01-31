Govt orders premature retirement of 3 Prison Deptt officials

Clause (a) of Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, provides that “notwithstanding anything contained in these Regulations, Government may, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so, require any government servant other than one working on a post which is included in the Schedule-ii of these Rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age."

“Out of these retirees, one was found involved in a serious criminal case and remained under custody for three years, besides, the official had gained a bad public reputation. Another official was found habitual of violating official channels of communication and has been found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing RTI Act and wasting time of High Court for which he was also fined with Rs 10,000 by the Court. The official was imposed a major punishment in the shape of withholding of his three annual increments. Further, one official was found involved in smuggling of contraband substances inside Sub-Jail Reasi,” the official spokesperson said.

The GAD orders further mentioned that the competent authority, after considering the recommendation of the Review Committee approved the retirement of these officials. They would be paid pay and allowances equivalent to three months in lieu of notice period.

During the recent past, as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them. Many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities, the spokesperson noted.