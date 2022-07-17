Govt proved its credentials with work : BJP

Srinagar: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Sunday said that Modi government proved credentials by its works.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally at Panchayat Kot Dhera in District Rajouri.
Large number of prominent personalities including Adv Haq Nawaz Mirza along with his supporters (Ex-President Bar association Rajouri) also joined BJP on the occasion.
Ashok Koul, while addressing the rally said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a people responsive government which has proved its credentials by working for the people living in the remotest of areas and most neglected communities.
“PM Modi led government has ensured that the benefits of those schemes meet their goal to uplift the masses going by the principles of‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas,” he said and also asked the party leaders to make extra effort in ensuring the mission to uplift every neglected section of society through these schemes.
“I heartily welcome these people to BJP party fold and look forward to working with them to further expanding and strengthening the party,” Koul said while welcoming the new entrants into the BJP family.
Vibodh Gupta welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and spoke on the achievements of Modi government and particularly the schemes providing benefits to the people of Pahari belt.
Rajinder Gupta spoke on the various development and organizational programmes being conducted in the region by BJP.
New entrants expressed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured the party leadership that they will further the mission of BJP to empower the society and the Nation.