Govt seeks uninterrupted supply of minor minerals for infra projects

The meeting deliberated upon various steps taken by the Department and support provided by the Mining Department to the executing agencies involved in the construction of projects of National importance like Ring Roads, Expressways, AIIMS etc.

Principal Secretary Mining impressed upon the Director, Geology and Mining and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited Corporation and all the representatives of the executing agencies to work in a coordinated manner so that all these vital projects get completed on time.

Principal Secretary, Mining also had detailed interactions with these representatives and heard the problems faced by the executing agencies. He advised the Director, Geology and Mining, J&K to explore possibilities to remove the bottlenecks faced by them on priority basis.