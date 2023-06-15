Govt sounds bugle for ULB elections

Srinagar: In a first step towards holding urban local bodies’(ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, the J&K’s Housing & Urban Development Department will place a formal request before the chief electoral officer (CEO) for undertaking revision of electoral rolls. The government will also carry out delimitation of wards in urban areas of J&K before unveiling the schedule of polls.

To begin with, the J&K government today appointed Anil Koul, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department as nodal officer for the conduct of forthcoming municipal elections in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the nodal officer will coordinate with chief electoral officer, all deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations and Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/ Kashmir for placing request to chief electoral officer J&K for undertaking an exercise for revision of electoral rolls in the municipal areas.