Govt taking people-centric initiatives for equitable development: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the J&K government was taking various people-centric initiatives for the holistic and equitable development of every area of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking to a delegation of former ministers Khemlata Wakhlu and Nisar Ali and representatives of different political parties from Ganderbal district who called on him at Raj Bhavan, the LG assured them that all the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for their redress on merit.
The LG impressed upon them to keep projecting the issues of public welfare and development of the region.
Earlier, Wakhlu presented the LG her book ‘A Kashmiri Century’.
She also presented her views on the initiatives taken by the J&K government for promoting youth engagement and providing them opportunities for actively contributing to nation building.
The LG appreciated the endeavour of Wakhlu for writing the book on the social and cultural aspects of Kashmiri life and demonstrating how through the ages Kashmiri people had stood for an inclusive culture of love and brotherhood.
He urged her to continue her noble efforts of furthering the interests of J&K and its people.
Former minister Nisar Ali along with members of Al Mehdi Committee, Khomeini Chowk Bemina met the LG and put forth the demands and issues pertaining to development and welfare of the people.
A delegation of district heads and representatives of different political parties from Ganderbal also met the LG and apprised him of various developmental issues and demands of the people of the district.
The delegation comprised Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar of NC, Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Ghulam Hassan Rather of BJP, Muhammad Amin Shah, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Sheikh Showkat of Apni Party, Ghulam Nabi Khatana and Farooq Ahmad Dar of JKNPP and Saahil Farooq Ahmad, Sheikh Aijaz Ahmad and Abdul Hameed Magray of Congress.
The demands included timely completion of power augmentation projects and water supply schemes of the district, besides removal of encroachment from roads and forests, development of infrastructure at Central University of Kashmir, granting ST status to Pahari-speaking people, and others.