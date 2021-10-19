Govt taking people-centric initiatives for equitable development: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the J&K government was taking various people-centric initiatives for the holistic and equitable development of every area of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking to a delegation of former ministers Khemlata Wakhlu and Nisar Ali and representatives of different political parties from Ganderbal district who called on him at Raj Bhavan, the LG assured them that all the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for their redress on merit.

The LG impressed upon them to keep projecting the issues of public welfare and development of the region.

Earlier, Wakhlu presented the LG her book ‘A Kashmiri Century’.