Govt to make country free of terrorism, drugs: BJP

While welcoming new entrants into the party fold, Dilip Saikia said that a new spree of development had been witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir in the past few years. “BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.’ He said that going by this mantra we would be able to make Bharat Vishwa Guru,” he said, adding that the entry of Wajid Bashir would strengthen the party in the area.

Raina said that PM Modi’s sincere efforts to approach every person on the ground level were winning hearts. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a permanent niche in the hearts of the masses across the country, because of which people were joining the party in large numbers with each passing day.

Earlier, Raina, while interacting with PM package employees and reserved category Jammu based employees working in Kashmir, protesting outside the party office seeking relocation to Jammu, said that the party would stand by them and would not allow them to become scapegoats.

“We support your justified demands. I have raised your issue with the central leadership. Our two national general secretaries (Chugh and Saikia) too would be briefed about your issues. We are also pressing for a transfer policy to address your concerns about relocation. We again appeal to the Lieutenant Governor to sympathetically look into your grievances and come out soon with the promised transfer policy. We appreciate the services provided by our (these) employees all these years in Kashmir against all odds. The government should consider this and relocate them till the situation becomes conducive for them to work there (in Kashmir) without any fear,” Raina said.