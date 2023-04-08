Govt to not remain silent against attempts to undermine constitution: Kiren Rijiju

Jammu: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Saturday stated that the government believed in the constitution of the country and would not remain silent if the attempts were made to demean or undermine it.

Taking a direct dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju also alleged that the (Adani) issue was being raised, rather “created” to “perk-up his (Rahul’s) political career after he (Rahul) failed politically.”

Rijiju was responding to media queries after releasing the first edition of Dogri version of the Constitution of India at University of Jammu here.

When asked about the statement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar raising question over Hindenburg report on Adani thus signalling the cracks in the unity of opposition ranks, the Union Law Minister refused to comment on this subject on the pretext of it being sub-judice.