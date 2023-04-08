Govt to not remain silent against attempts to undermine constitution: Kiren Rijiju

Jammu: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju Saturday stated that the government believed in the constitution of the country and would not remain silent if the attempts were made to demean or undermine it.
Taking a direct dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju also alleged that the (Adani) issue was being raised, rather “created” to “perk-up his (Rahul’s) political career after he (Rahul) failed politically.”
Rijiju was responding to media queries after releasing the first edition of Dogri version of the Constitution of India at University of Jammu here.
When asked about the statement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar raising question over Hindenburg report on Adani thus signalling the cracks in the unity of opposition ranks, the Union Law Minister refused to comment on this subject on the pretext of it being sub-judice.
“I'll not comment on it (Hindenburg report) as the Supreme Court is looking into (monitoring) the matter through a committee constituted by it. But I would definitely say that this entire (Adani) issue was being raised by Rahul Gandhi to perk up his political career after he failed politically. We view this entire issue through this angle. With regard to other developments, there is rule of law in the country. The country functions as per the writ of constitution. Controversy is being generated to give a new lease of life to the sagging political career of an individual. There is a way to handle every issue,” Rijiju said.
With regard to a question about the statement of the Union Home Minister that “dynasty” and “not democracy was in danger”, the Union Minister for Law and Justice endorsed it (statement).
“Yes, the Union Home Minister has stated very correctly that the dynastic politics of an individual is in danger,” he said.
When asked to comment on the statement of a Congress leader allegedly hurling threat to (chop off the tongue of) the Surat court judge (who convicted Rahul Gandhi resulting in his disqualification from the Parliament) after (Congress) coming to power, Rijiju said that the Congress was habitual of threatening and undermining the judiciary.
“This is nothing new. Congress leaders have been threatening and undermining the judiciary since the pre-emergency era. In 1975, when the emergency was imposed, then also Congress had launched an assault on the judiciary. They are still doing it and this assault on the judiciary will further intensify in the days to come. Congress is in frustration hence it is attacking the judiciary,” he said.
“But we believe in the constitution of the country. If they (Congress) attempt to target it or undermine it, we will not remain silent,” Rijiju said.