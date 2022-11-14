Govt to sell 100 percent equity stake of JKCL

Srinagar: The government has issued global invitation for comments on draft request for proposal (RFP) for complete sale of Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL), a fully government owned cement company.

According to an advertisement notice, Jammu and Kashmir government intends to sell complete equity stake of JKCL by way of strategic disinvestment of the equity shareholding along with full management control.

JKCL is a fully government owned company under the Administrative Control of Department of Industries and Commerce. “It is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of cement and has 1200 Ton per Day (TPD) of installed integrated cement manufacturing facility in Khrew, Pulwama and a 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) grinding unit in Samba. The company also has access to a Limestone Mine in Khrew,” reads the notice. It stated that this disinvestment process is being implemented through competitive bidding route.