Govt to sell 100 percent equity stake of JKCL

Srinagar: The government has issued global invitation for comments on draft request for proposal (RFP) for complete sale of Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL), a fully government owned cement company.
According to an advertisement notice, Jammu and Kashmir government intends to sell complete equity stake of JKCL by way of strategic disinvestment of the equity shareholding along with full management control.
JKCL is a fully government owned company under the Administrative Control of Department of Industries and Commerce. “It is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of cement and has 1200 Ton per Day (TPD) of installed integrated cement manufacturing facility in Khrew, Pulwama and a 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) grinding unit in Samba. The company also has access to a Limestone Mine in Khrew,” reads the notice. It stated that this disinvestment process is being implemented through competitive bidding route.
“A Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) along with draft RFP can be downloaded by interested bidders from the websites of Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.
As per the notice interested Bidders who meet eligibility criteria mentioned in the PIM may provide their comments on the draft RFP. “Post the receipt of comments from interested bidders, the Government of J&K would issue a final RFP to invite bids from the interested bidders,” it reads.
It also said that interested bidders need to submit their comments in electronic form via email on and in order to get access to final RFP and Virtual Data Room, interested bidders would be required to submit a tender fee of Rs 10,00,000 including GST and sign a confidentiality agreement.
As per the notice starting date and submission of comments for RFP and PIM was fixed November 12, while last date for submission of comments has been fixed as November 28, 2022 till 5 pm.
“The issuing authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or all of comments without assigning any reasons,” it added. (KNO)