Govt transfers 171 vacant posts to Cluster University Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 171 vacant positions to the Cluster University (CU) in Srinagar and Jammu besides the corresponding budget allocations from the Higher Education Department (HED) to the CUs.
The move comes in wake of the administrative council decision taken earlier this month to transfer around 171 posts of assistant professors-91 for CU Srinagar and 80 to CU Jammu.
The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary HED, Rohit Kansal.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of 171 posts of Assistant professors (lien free) of various disciplines by reduction of 171 posts from the establishment of constituent five colleges each to the extent of number of posts transferred to the university,” the HED order reads.
As already reported, the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities in J&K UT including the CUS, has directed the top UT administrators to focus dedicatedly on the growth and progression of twin Cluster Universities in Jammu and Srinagar “under fixed timelines” vis-à-vis removal of all bottlenecks.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (JKAC), the UT’s top decision-making body headed by LG, approved the proposal of HED to transfer 171 vacant posts from Higher Education to the Cluster Universities of Jammu and Srinagar.
As per the HED order, the agreement for transfer of posts to the Cluster Universities is subject to the conditions that the CU shall formulate requisite statutes for governing these posts and the budgetary allocations shall be deducted from the budget of the constituent colleges and released in favour of the twin CUs in the shape of Grant in Aid.
“It should be ensured that the posts transferred are actually vacant under direct recruitment quota. The rules for direct recruitment shall be finalised in consultation with the administrative department before the posts are advertised,” the HED order reads.
As per the order, the posts transferred to the CU have to be utilised college wise and discipline wise in the constituent colleges strictly as per the approved sanctioned strength and no deviation shall be permitted in this regard.
“There shall be no deviation in the nomenclature or the discipline in which the posts have been allocated and the transfer of these posts is expenditure neutral,” the order reads.
Following the transfer of 171 posts of assistant professors to the Cluster University in Jammu and Srinagar, the release of budgetary support as grant in aid to the CU for the financial year 202223 and onwards will be corresponding reduction from the HED, the order reads.