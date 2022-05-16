Govt transfers 171 vacant posts to Cluster University Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 171 vacant positions to the Cluster University (CU) in Srinagar and Jammu besides the corresponding budget allocations from the Higher Education Department (HED) to the CUs.

The move comes in wake of the administrative council decision taken earlier this month to transfer around 171 posts of assistant professors-91 for CU Srinagar and 80 to CU Jammu.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary HED, Rohit Kansal.