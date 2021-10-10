Govt unable to handle Kashmir situation: Rajni Patil
Jammu: Cautioning against the worsening situation in Kashmir, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge Jammu and Kashmir and Member of Parliament (MP) Rajni Patil Sunday criticised the government for failing to handle Kashmir situation where minorities were feeling unsafe to live in.
Addressing a public rally at Bishnah near Miran Sahib, Patil said, “The situation in Kashmir has worsened. The situation has given rise to the feeling of fear among the minorities who are on the verge of fresh migration.”
J&K Congress chief G A Mir also expressed concern over the deteriorated situation in Kashmir due to the “wrong policies” of the BJP government.
“Jammu has always maintained the age-old tradition of brotherhood and R S Pura has given a unique example of secularism in the past. Likewise, Kashmiriyat too is known for its composite culture and mutual coexistence but some elements are destroying that culture,” he said.
During the public rally, social activist, and lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat joined Congress in presence of Patil, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President G A Mir and other senior leaders. She criticised the BJP government for failing to ensure the safety of people in Kashmir even as J&K was directly being handled by the Union Home Ministry.
Rajawat urged the gathering to maintain brotherhood at all costs stating that Congress and its leadership stand for the pluralistic character and great diversity of the nation.