Govt unable to handle Kashmir situation: Rajni Patil

Jammu: Cautioning against the worsening situation in Kashmir, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge Jammu and Kashmir and Member of Parliament (MP) Rajni Patil Sunday criticised the government for failing to handle Kashmir situation where minorities were feeling unsafe to live in.

Addressing a public rally at Bishnah near Miran Sahib, Patil said, “The situation in Kashmir has worsened. The situation has given rise to the feeling of fear among the minorities who are on the verge of fresh migration.”

J&K Congress chief G A Mir also expressed concern over the deteriorated situation in Kashmir due to the “wrong policies” of the BJP government.