Govt working hard to eliminate malnutrition at ground level: BJP

Jammu: BJP today said that Modi led government is committed and working hard to eliminate malnutrition by implementing Integrated Child Development schemes at grassroot level .
This was stated by BJP senior leader and JMC Councilor ward 41 Sanjay Kumar Baru while addressing a community based camp organised by ICDS project Kot Balwal zone supervisor Kanta Sharma at Udheywala Bohri.
Sanjay Baru said that Integrated Child Development service centres are working hard to provide nutrition and health education for women (15-45 years) and supplementary nutrition to the child below six years, pregnant and lactating mothers.
He further said under the chairmanship of elected representatives, councilors in ULB and Sarpanches in rural area, these centres are providing pre-school education and regular health checkup of children below six yeas and pregnant and lactating mothers.