Govt working to protect rights, promote welfare: LG

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government was working to protect the rights and promote welfare.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with a delegation led by former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ramesh Arora, the LG said, “The J&K government is working with the vision to protect the rights and promote the welfare of all.”
He said that accompanied by Chairman, Tawi Andolan, Chander Mohan Sharma, and retired Director AIR Shaminder Kumar, Arora called on the LG at Raj Bhavan.
The spokesman said that the delegation projected the concerning issues of Loktantra Senanis and demanded due recognition to them.
He said that the LG assured the delegation that their demand would be considered on merit and necessary measures would be taken in this direction.