Gratitude to PM Modi for impetus to development: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving impetus to development.
He also expressed sincere gratitude to the residents of J&K for participating in the epic rally and converting it into an ocean of people.
Raina was talking to media persons in Jammu.
Thanking the people for turning up in large numbers to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samba district, Ravinder Raina said that BJP will build a “new and beautiful” Jammu and Kashmir with the cooperation of the local populace.
He thanked every resident of Jammu-Kashmir for participating in the epic rally. He said that the massive gathering in the rally had participation from every region of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP President said that people from every age group and every walk of life participated in the rally with full zeal and enthusiasm.
“This massive participation by the masses clearly shows the love and respect of Jammu and Kashmir for our popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi irrespective of region or religion. Hindu, Muslim, Urban or village dweller, Dogras, Kashmiris, Pahadi, Gujjar, Bakkarwa, PoJK, refugees , SCs, OBCs, Valmikis, border residents and everybody else participated in the massive gathering of PMs rally,”he said.
“Foundation stones of projects costing around 20,000 crore were laid in this historic rally. The PM laid stress on the industrial estates, directly addressed the youth of J&K and assured that the problems faced by the ancestors will not be faced by the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. PM has laid impetus on the new development aspects and self sustenance. PM has reiterated that all the distances will be filled up with the “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” Raina said.