Gratitude to PM Modi for impetus to development: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving impetus to development.

He also expressed sincere gratitude to the residents of J&K for participating in the epic rally and converting it into an ocean of people.

Raina was talking to media persons in Jammu.

Thanking the people for turning up in large numbers to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samba district, Ravinder Raina said that BJP will build a “new and beautiful” Jammu and Kashmir with the cooperation of the local populace.