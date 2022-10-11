Guide people on voter rights, responsibilities: Ashok Koul

Samba: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Tuesday asked his party workers to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities.
According to a press note he wass addressing a meeting of BJP Samba regarding ongoing "revision of electoral rolls" exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ashok Koul stressed on the induction of new voters and linking of Aadhar with voter card which remained the two main agendas of the meeting.
He asked the party leaders to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming assembly elections.
"Focus on the basic rights of the voter as enshrined in the constitution, and enumerate the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their votes. For the whole exercise BJP leaders have to devlote themselves to the task and reach up to every single household to strengthen the democracy", Koul said.