Guide people on voter rights, responsibilities: Ashok Koul

Samba: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Tuesday asked his party workers to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities.

According to a press note he wass addressing a meeting of BJP Samba regarding ongoing "revision of electoral rolls" exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashok Koul stressed on the induction of new voters and linking of Aadhar with voter card which remained the two main agendas of the meeting.

He asked the party leaders to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming assembly elections.