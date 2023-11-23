Gujjars-Bakerwals remember Sufi saint Mian Nizam-ud-Din (RA)

Jammu, Nov 23: The Tribal Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir remembered the contribution of the most revered saint of the community, Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud Din (RA) at Abhinav Theatre here on Thursday.

The event was organized by Anjuman Gojri Zuban-o-Adab Kalakote and Rudad-e-Qaum, a Gojri weekly newspaper.

Mian Altaf Ahmed Gaddi Nisheen Darbar Babaji Sahib was the chief guest for the occasion while former MLA Chowdhary Mohammad Akram, noted Gujjar researcher Dr Javaid Rahi, broadcaster Hassan Parwaz, Chief Editor of Rudad-e-Qaum Shoket Naseem and Tribal leaders Iqbal Phamra and Bashir Bokan too graced the occasion.

Tariq Fahim, president of Anjuman, while welcoming guests shared the main objective of the programme, emphasizing the significance of remembering Mian Nizam-ud Din’s contributions to the tribal Gujjar and Bakerwal community, both through his teachings and literary works.

Mian Altaf Ahmad, in his address, vividly recalled Mian Nizam-ud Din’s role as the founder of the Gujjar–Jat conference in 1935. He delved into the literary contributions of Mian Sahib, reading excerpts from his diaries spanning from 1940 to 1970. Altaf also highlighted Mian’s significant contribution to the Naqbandi Sufi sect and commended Shoket Naseem for hosting an event dedicated to Nizam ud Din Sahib.

Dr Javaid Rahi, in his research paper, remembered Mian Nizam-ud Din as the greatest tribal leader, a saint, a poet of national repute, and a reformer of the twentieth century. He emphasized that even after 50 years of his passing, Mian Sahib remained popular among the masses due to his unparalleled commitment to tribal society.

Hassan Parwaz, in his presentation, traced Mian Sahib’s origins to Wangat, Kashmir; his birth in 1926 and then passing away in 1972. Mian Sahib served as an MLA from Kangan from 1952 to 1967, representing marginalized groups in the Maharaja’s Praja Sabha and later in the constituent assembly.

Chowdhary Akram Lassanvi spoke about Mian Nizam-ud Din’s enduring popularity in Poonch, Rajouri and other parts of Jammu division, citing his continued influence and commitment to tribal society.