Hajj Committee dispenses practice of providing Saudi Riyals to pilgrims

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee has this year dispensed with the practice of providing Saudi Riyals to the selected haj pilgrims for Hajj-2023.

In an official handout issued here, the authorities at Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee has informed that no foreign exchange in terms of 2100 Saudi Riyals previously provided by the Hajj Committee to selected Hajj Pilgrims on account of incurring day to day expenditure in Saudi Arabia shall be provided to the selected pilgrims this year by the Haj Committee.