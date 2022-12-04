Hakeem Yaseen calls for CBMs to bridge ‘mistrust’ gap

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and former minister Hakeem Yaseen Sunday called for strengthening bonds of mutual trust and understanding between the Centre and people of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of PDF issued here said that speaking at a meeting of party workers and senior citizens of Parnewa, Wager, Shooru, and Nuner areas of Khan Sahab constituency in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, Yaseen said that the people's political and developmental needs should be fulfilled as per their urges and aspirations.
He strongly vouched for bridging the “gap of mistrust” between the Center and the people of J&K.
Yaseen said that it was imperative to remove the feeling of alienation.
He said that in the past, people of J&K had been repeatedly betrayed by the Centre and now by downgrading the status of the state to union territory had not only humiliated but also put them in a state of uncertainty, both politically as well as psychologically.
“People of J&K are reeling in a dark era of political and social uncertainty and feel betrayed," Yaseen said urging the Center to take concrete steps to remove alienation among the people. He said that restoration of democracy and statehood were the basic Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in this regard.
Yaseen said that the Center should change laws to empower J&K and it's people rather than changing them to downgrade J&K and it's people.