Hakeem Yaseen calls for CBMs to bridge ‘mistrust’ gap

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and former minister Hakeem Yaseen Sunday called for strengthening bonds of mutual trust and understanding between the Centre and people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDF issued here said that speaking at a meeting of party workers and senior citizens of Parnewa, Wager, Shooru, and Nuner areas of Khan Sahab constituency in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, Yaseen said that the people's political and developmental needs should be fulfilled as per their urges and aspirations.

He strongly vouched for bridging the “gap of mistrust” between the Center and the people of J&K.