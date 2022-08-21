Happiness Savant Yogesh Kocher interacts with Aryans Students

Srinagar: To assess the social and emotional well being along with academics of students, a workshop on “Take control of your happiness” held at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

Internationally renowned happiness savant & Microsoft expert, Yogesh Kocher interacted virtually with Aryans students including Law, Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Education, Management, Agriculture etc. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.

Yogesh Kochhar while addressing said that there are those who take control of their life and there are those who are life’s victims. Which do you want to be? If you are relying on anyone or anything else for your happiness, stop that right now.