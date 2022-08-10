‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Preparations for hoisting tricolour across J&K going on in full swing

Srinagar: The preparations for hoisting Tricolour across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir are going on in full swing with great enthusiasm and fervour shown by common citizens,a government press release said.
Like other parts of the country, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across the nation so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house and office to mark India’s 75th year of Independence.
As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the government celebrating 75 years of Independence, various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools in every district of J&K.
Painting, National Anthem singing, essay competitions, quiz programmes, debates and seminars are being held in various Govt. Degree Colleges, schools besides, Tiranga Rallies, Flag hoisting on buildings as well as homes are also being held across the districts.
The spirit of young generation are so high that they have started preparations for the event many days before with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in upcoming Independence Day functions. The students are also taking part in quiz, essay, painting and debate competitions on varied topics of National Symbols, National Monuments, Freedom Struggle and other related topics.
The Department of Rural Development, FCS&CA, MCs, Poshan Mission and Health are also organising awareness programmes, Tiranga Rallies, Flag Hoisting ceremonies, highlighting the importance of the celebrations.
Similarly, other departments are also conducting programmes in order to spread the message of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to all people.
Flags have been distributed across all the district and Tiranga has been hoisted on many establishments, private buildings and residences across the district besides preparations are also in full swing for the Mega event of Har Ghar Tiranga between 13th-15th August this year.