‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Preparations for hoisting tricolour across J&K going on in full swing

Srinagar: The preparations for hoisting Tricolour across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir are going on in full swing with great enthusiasm and fervour shown by common citizens,a government press release said.

Like other parts of the country, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across the nation so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house and office to mark India’s 75th year of Independence.

As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the government celebrating 75 years of Independence, various activities are being conducted by different departments and schools in every district of J&K.