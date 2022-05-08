Harsh Dev meets Kejriwal, discusses J&K issues

Apprising Kejriwal about the present scenario prevailing in J&K, Harsh Dev said that the erstwhile state had been rattled due to the reckless conduct of the powers that be.

“With mal-governance galore, the economy, trade, tourism and general development had received the deadliest blow during the last few years. The power and water crisis had created massive resentment against the government in the entire UT. A deep rooted culture of patronized corruption was prevalent in the UT with the general masses having lost their faith in the prolonged central rule forced over the erstwhile state for the last more than three years,” he said.