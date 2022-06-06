Haryana Governor confers degrees on Aryans students

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh today held its 11-th convocation.
The convocation was held at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandigarh. Governor Haryana,Bandaru Dattatraya was the Chief Guest while Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education, Chandigarh, Director Public Instructions (DPI), Colleges, Punjab; Mohammad haroun malik KAS, Special Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Jammu and Kashmir and Prof. (Dr.) Gurvinder Pal Singh Brar, registrar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Punjab Technical University, Bathinda were the Guest of Honour.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function. The students from various programs including Engineering, Law, Management, B.Ed, Agriculture, BBA, BCA etc were conferred degrees.
The convocation ceremony started with the Lamp Lighting ceremony followed by a welcome prayer.
On the occasion, 130 toppers students of Aryans were awarded with the degrees & medals.