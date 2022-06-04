Haryana Governor to attend Aryans convocation

Srinagar: Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor, Haryana will grace the 11th convocation of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh on June 6.
Regarding this, a delegation from Aryans Group led by Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group met with Governor in Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh and he has consented to be the chief guest of this graduation ceremony.
To felicitate the meritorious students on their accomplishments Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhury, IAS, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Dept., Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth Director, Skill Development Mission, Jammu & Kashmir; Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education, Chandigarh, Director Public Instructions (DPI), Colleges, Punjab and Prof. (Dr.) Gurvinder Pal Singh Brar, Registrar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Punjab Technical University, Bathinda would be the guest of honor. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group will preside over the ceremony.