Haryana Governor to attend Aryans convocation

Srinagar: Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor, Haryana will grace the 11th convocation of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh on June 6.

Regarding this, a delegation from Aryans Group led by Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group met with Governor in Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh and he has consented to be the chief guest of this graduation ceremony.