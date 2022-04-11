[ Hawala money case ] Ex-Minister Babu Singh, other sent to 5 day police custody

Jammu: A court today sent former minister Babu Singh and Mohammed Shareef Shah to police custody for five days for their alleged involvement in hawala money case.
Following his arrest on April 9 from Kathua, the former minister Jatinder Singh (Babu Singh) and Mohammed Shareef Shah were produced before the court of Presiding Officer Fast Track Court, Khalil Choudhary – holding charge of Special judge NIA.
Accordingly the court sent them to five days of police custody.
SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, DySP Sachit Sharma moved an application before the court seeking police remand of accused persons Mohammed Shareef Shah, son of Abdul Ghanl Shah, resident of Syed Pora Larnoo in Kokernag and Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, son of Shamnher Singh, resident of ward number 1, Kathua for a period of 10 days.In this regard, the CD file was also produced before the court and it reflected that the accused persons were said to be involved in case vide FIR Number 73 of 2022 for the commission of offence under section 17/18 UlA Act of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.Whereas, the Presiding Officer Fast Track Court, Khalil Choudhary after perusal of the CD file observed that:
“CD transpires that consequent upon the involvement of accused persons in the commission of said offence, accused persons were taken into custody.”
The Court also observed that grounds for remand seems to be genuine and well founded which authorise the further detention of accused persons in police custody, grants five days police remand of the accused persons and directed Investigating Officer to conduct the regular medical checkup of accused persons during remand period.