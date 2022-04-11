[ Hawala money case ] Ex-Minister Babu Singh, other sent to 5 day police custody

Jammu: A court today sent former minister Babu Singh and Mohammed Shareef Shah to police custody for five days for their alleged involvement in hawala money case.

Following his arrest on April 9 from Kathua, the former minister Jatinder Singh (Babu Singh) and Mohammed Shareef Shah were produced before the court of Presiding Officer Fast Track Court, Khalil Choudhary – holding charge of Special judge NIA.

Accordingly the court sent them to five days of police custody.