Hawala money case | Ex-minister Babu Singh, Shah remanded to judicial custody till May 15

Jammu: Special Judge NIA Suneet Gupta on Saturday sent ex-minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and Mohammad Shareef Shah, in alleged Hawala trade, to judicial custody till May 15.
They will be lodged in Central jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu for one month.
The application seeking judicial remand for a period of 30 days for the duo was filed by the DySP SDPO South Jammu Sachit Sharma, who is Investigation Officer in the case before the court through virtual mode.
Singh and Shah were arrested by the police on April 9, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively. Earlier they remained in police custody for seven days.
Court, while granting the remand, observed that the offences attributable to the accused were heinous in nature.”
They have been remanded to judicial custody for 30 days i.e., w.e.f., April 16 to May 15, 2022. “During the period of judicial remand the accused shall be kept in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
Superintendent Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu is directed to produce the accused before this court on May 15, 2022 on the completion of the judicial remand,” Special Judge NIA ordered.