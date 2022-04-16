Hawala money case | Ex-minister Babu Singh, Shah remanded to judicial custody till May 15

Jammu: Special Judge NIA Suneet Gupta on Saturday sent ex-minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and Mohammad Shareef Shah, in alleged Hawala trade, to judicial custody till May 15.

They will be lodged in Central jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu for one month.

The application seeking judicial remand for a period of 30 days for the duo was filed by the DySP SDPO South Jammu Sachit Sharma, who is Investigation Officer in the case before the court through virtual mode.