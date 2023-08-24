HC asks judges, staff to contribute to relief fund by HP Govt

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday directed all the District Judges to contribute Rs 7000 each for the relief fund created by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

An order issued by the court here said that pursuant to the appeal made by Chief Justice to donate towards the relief fund opened by the Himachal Pradesh Government in view of the devastation caused by the unprecedented natural calamity in the State, all the Civil Judges (Senior Division/Junior Division) have been asked to contribute Rs. 5000 each for the relief fund.

“All the Gazetted Officers of the High Court as well as the District Judiciary shall contribute Rs 3000 each for the relief fund.” All the Non-Gazetted Officials of the High Court and District Judiciary shall contribute Rs 1000 each for the relief fund, it said.

“Registrar Judicial of both the wings of the High Court, after collecting the amount of contribution so made at their respective wings, shall deposit the same in Account No CD-04800101000000 (JK Bank, High Court Complex, Srinagar).”