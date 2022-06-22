HC asks judicial officers not to see-off, receive CJ, judges during court hours

While the SC guidelines indicate that a senior non Judicial Administrative Officer will receive and see-off the Chief Justice/Judges during official visits and provide protocol services to them as per norms, these say if the visiting Chief Justice or Judge wants to hold a meeting or address the Judicial Officers, it will be done either before or after Court hours.

The guidelines underline that “If the visiting Chief Justice/ Judge wants to call a Judicial Officer for official purposes, he will be called either before or after the Court hours”.

The guidelines divulge that no Judicial Officer will visit the visiting Chief Justice/ Judge unless called for official purposes and no arrangements or any private visit of the Chief Justice/ Judges shall be made by any Judicial Officer. According the SC guidelines If arrangements in connection with an official visit of the Chief Justice/ Judges is required to be made by the District Judge or the Chief Judicial Magistrate, all the bills shall be raised in the name of and the payment shall be made directly by the the High Court to the extent permitted and no personal funds will be used by any Judicial Officer for this purpose.