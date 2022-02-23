HC bans inter-district appointments, postings, transfers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday ordered a complete ban on inter-district appointments, postings, and transfers of district cadre staff members of J&K and Ladakh.

“There will be a complete ban on inter-district appointments, postings, and transfers of district cadre staff member of J&K and Ladakh and no request in this regard will be entertained,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta.