HC bans inter-district appointments, postings, transfers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Wednesday ordered a complete ban on inter-district appointments, postings, and transfers of district cadre staff members of J&K and Ladakh.
“There will be a complete ban on inter-district appointments, postings, and transfers of district cadre staff member of J&K and Ladakh and no request in this regard will be entertained,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta.
Meanwhile, as per a separate order, all the inter-district attachments of members of the district cadre of the Jammu and Kashmir ministerial and other staff of the Subordinate Courts Service have been revoked.
The order said that such staff members are deemed to be relieved from the place of their attachment and are directed to report to their actual place of postings immediately.