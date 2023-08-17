HC dismisses Ladakh admin’s plea against ‘plough’ symbol to NC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has upheld its single bench’s verdict to allow “plough” symbol to National Conference (NC) for contesting ensuing election to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

“In the present case, it cannot be denied that the petitioner party – National Conference - is a recognised political Party in J&K. This party has intended to set up candidates in the upcoming elections for the LAHDC in Kargil,” a division bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice M A Chowdhary said.

“It is also an admitted position that as of now NC is not yet a recognised party in Union Territory of Ladakh,” the court said.

“However, since the symbol of ‘plough’ has been already allotted to NC, which is a recognised party in J&K in terms of paragraph No 10 of the Election Symbols Order of 1968, any candidate set up by NC in the local elections in Kargil will be entitled to the symbol of ‘plough’ as per the concession provided under paragraph No 10 of the Election Symbols Order of 1968,” it said.

Since the election pertains to the LAHDC, Kargil, the court said, the Election Commission of India is not the authority to conduct the elections and it would be the UT Authority which will be primarily responsible for the conduct of the elections for the LAHDCs.

“It has been provided under Section 59 of the LAHDCs Act, 1997 that the government may make rules to regulate all or any of the matters mentioned therein for the purpose of holding of elections of members under this act. Though allocation of symbols is not specifically mentioned under Section 57, it goes without saying that since Section 57 is an omnibus provision, allocation of symbols will be within the scope of the said section, though the principles and criteria laid down by the Elections Commission of India have to be adhered to,” the court said. “It is in this context the order dated July 18, 2023, issued by the Election Commission has to be understood.”