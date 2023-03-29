HC dismisses pleas against selection process for CWCs, JJBs

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday dismissed two petitions challenging advertisement notifications regarding appointment of members of Child Welfare Committees(CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards(JJBs).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Puneet Gupta also imposed Rs one lakh as costs on the petitioners while dismissing their pleas.

The petitioners were one hundred in number and 85 of them have been appointed either as chairpersons or members of CWCs and JJBs pursuant to the advertisement notifications which they had challenged before the court.