HC Division bench upholds Single Judge judgement; censures Law Deptt

The Division Bench, while dismissing the appeals filed by the State as well as Nazir Ahmed Thakur, agreed with the Single Judge that although respondent-Renu Mahajan and appellant-Nazir Ahmed Thakur “entered the Law Officer’s Service simultaneously as both of them at the time of creation of service were in the pay scale of Rs 2000-3200, yet respondent-Renu Mahajan ought to have been ranked higher than appellant-Nazir Ahmed Thakur in Category-D (Legal Assistants) on the ground that inter se seniority of the persons who enter a newly created service can be determined only with reference to their initial appointment to a particular post in a particular grade and not to the date of entering the newly created service, as the same principle as a matter of fact was adopted by the State, through Secretary to Government, Law Department in fixing the seniority of Legal Assistants in Category-D.”

“However, before parting, we are constrained to observe here that appellant-Nazir Ahmed Thakur, for obvious reasons, was always allowed to steal a march over and above respondent-Renu Mahajan without any basis, first by giving promotion on officiating basis as Law Officer, Grade-II, much before respondent Renu Mahajan, thereafter, again on officiating basis, pending clearance by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), as Senior Law Officer and Additional Secretary thereby keeping Nazir Ahmed Thakur at Serial No1 and Renu Mahajan at Serial No 2 without fixing their seniority in the basic category of Legal Assistants (earlier Public Law Officer) ignoring the fact that she was senior to appellant-Nazir Ahmed Thakur,” the Division bench further observed.