HC orders promotion of officers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered promotion of various employees of its administrative cadre.

According to an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta said that consequent upon the approval of the Chief Justice, Haroon Rashid Bhat, Additional Registrar (Adm) has been temporarily promoted as Registrar in the Level-13A, (131100-216600) in relaxation of qualification, against the post fallen vacant due to promotion of Azad Ahmad Wani.