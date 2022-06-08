HC orders promotion of officers

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered promotion of various employees of its administrative cadre.
According to an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta said that consequent upon the approval of the Chief Justice, Haroon Rashid Bhat, Additional Registrar (Adm) has been temporarily promoted as Registrar in the Level-13A, (131100-216600) in relaxation of qualification, against the post fallen vacant due to promotion of Azad Ahmad Wani.
Permod Kumar, Joint Registrar (Adm) has been temporarily promoted as Additional Registrar (Adm),
Bashir Ahmad Vaid, Deputy Registrar (Adm) has been temporarily promoted as Joint Registrar (Adm) , Rasal Singh, Assistant Registrar has been temporarily promoted as Deputy Registrar(Adm), Subash Chander, Assistant Registrar-II has been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-I, Naseema Hassan, Assistant Registrar-II has been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-I, Sunil Kumar, Section Officer, has been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-II , Rajesh Kumar Sood, Section Officer, has been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-II, Mohammad Younis Sheikh, Section Officer, has been temporarily promoted as Assistant Registrar-II, Bilal Ahmad Wani, Court Officer, has been temporarily promoted as Section Officer , Aftab Ahmad, Head Assistant, has been temporarily promoted as Section Officer, Mohammad Shafi Ahanger, Head Assistant, has been temporarily promoted as Section Officer , Bhawani Prasad, Head Assistant, has been temporarily promoted as Court Officer , Kamla Devi, Senior Assistant, has been temporarily promoted as Head Assistant, Manjit Singh, Senior Assistant has been temporarily promoted as Head Assistant and Baldev Singh, Senior Assistant, has been temporarily promoted as Head Assistant.