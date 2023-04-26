HC orders transfer of 76 judicial officers

Balbir Lal, 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag against the available vacancy.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Poonch vice Ashok Kumar Shavan.

Kusum Lata Pandita, Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Manjit Singh Manhas.

Muhammad Ashraf Khan, PO MACT, Jammu, is repatriated from deputation and posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu vice Rupali Ratta.

Abdul Nasir, Additional District Judge, Bank Cases, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as PO MACT, Jammu on deputation vice Muhammad Ashraf Khan.

Surinder Singh, P.O Fast Track Court, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Special Judge Anti-corruption, Srinagar vice Chain Lal Bavaria.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Jammu vice Kusum Lata Pandita.

Sudhir Kumar Khajurla, 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as PO Fast Track Court, Jammu vice Khalil Ahmad Chowdhary.

Om Prakash Thakur, One Man Forest Authority, is repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama against the available vacancy.

Gowher Majid Dalal, PO MACT, Srinagar, is repatriated from deputation and posted as 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Naushad Ahmad Khan.

Manjit Singh Manhas, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar vice Yash Paul Kotwal.

Naushad Ahmad Khan, 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as One Man Forest Authority on deputation vice Om Prakash Thakur.

Som Lal, PO Fast Track Court, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as PO Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases), Jammu against the available vacancy.

Sandeep Kour, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti Corruption Srinagar, is transferred and posted as 3rd Additional District Judge, Srinagar vice Sudhir Kumar.

Arvlnd Sharma, Additional District Judge, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Additional District Judge, Bank Cases (Commercial Court), Srinagar vice Abdul Nasir.

Khurshid-ul-Islam, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Ajay Gupta.

Parvez Iqbal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam vice Som Lal.

Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges

Abdul Qayoom Mir, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam vice Manzoor Ahmad Zargar.

Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora vice Abdul Qayoom Mir.

Yahya Firdous Ahangar, Secretary DLSA, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Doda vice Geeta Kumari.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Sub-Judge Surankote, is transferred and posted as Sub-Judge Kupwara vice Rajeev Kumar.