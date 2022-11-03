HC orders transfer of 85 judicial officers

Srinagar: In a major reshuffle, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfers and postings of 85 judicial officers which included district judges.
Besides the district judges, 44 civil Judges (Senior Division and Sub Judges) were transferred, said an order issued by Registrar General , Sanjeev Gupta.
Shahzad Azeem, Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, has been transferred and posted as Director, J&K Judicial Academy while Haq Nawaz Zarger, Principal District & Sessions Judge (PD&SJ), Ramban has been transferred and posted as Registrar Vigilance.
Tahir Khurshid Raina, PD&SJ, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu against the available vacancy.
Shazia Tabasum, PD&SJ, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara.
Tasleem Arif, PD&SJ, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the available vacancy.
Naseer Ahmad Dar, PD&SJ, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama against the available vacancy.
Suresh Chander Katal, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag.
Virender Singh Bhou, PD&SJ, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu against the available vacancy.
Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal Jammu on deputation against the available vacancy.
Rupali Ratta, District Judge, LRP, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for her further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later she was posted as Registrar Rules in High Court Jammu Wing.
Suneet Gupta, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Doda has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah.
Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal.
Ranbir Singh Jasrotia, District Judge, presently posted P.O MACT, Jammu has been repatriated from deputation and posted as PD&SJ, Ramban.
Aijaz Ahmad Khan, PD&SJ, Kargil has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted Pr. Secretary to Hon'ble the Chief Justice.
Mohammad Ashraf Khan, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, MACT Jammu, on deputation Ranbir Singh Jasrotia.
Surjeet Singh Bali, Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu. Later he was posted as LRP, High Court Wing Jammu.
O P Bhagat, PD&SJ, Leh has been transferred and posted as Additional Sessions Judge, AntiCorruption, Jammu vice Ritesh Kumar Dubey.
Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam.
Pradeep Kumar, District Judge, presently posted PO MACT, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional Judge Family Court Jammu.
Amarjit Singh Langeh, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge.
Sandeep Kour, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar against available vacancy.
Amit Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing, Jammu.
Sandeep Gandotra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar.
Services of Anoop Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later the officer was posted Registrar Computer (IT).
Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Su b-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam against available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad Malik, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla.
Arvind Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal against available vacancy.
Yashpaul Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Leh vice OP Bhagat.
Amit Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Bandipora against available vacancy.
Khursheed-ul-Islam, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Bandipora, against available vacancy.
Arti Mohan, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases) Srinagar, against available vacancy. Umi Kulsum, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Handwara against available vacancy.
Pawan Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla against available vacancy.
Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Kargil.
Rainu Dogra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as 2 Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.
Sudesh Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Doda against available vacancy.
Services of Spalzes Angmo, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, have been are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for her further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted as Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority.
Adnan Syed, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis , has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Samba against available vacancy.
Khem Raj, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Kupwara against available vacancy.
Dinesh Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur.
Parvaiz IqbaI, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Poonch against available vacancy.
Transfer of 44 civil Judges(Senior Division)/Sub Judges):
Similarly, 44 Civil Judges (Senior Division)/Sub Judges have been transferred and posted, according to the order.
Vishaish Kumar Parihar, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge, presently attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Jammu wing has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Handwara.
Mahmud Anwar Al-Nasir, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge, presently attached with Registrar Judicial, High Court Srinagar wing has been transferred and posted as CJM, Kishtwar.
Prem Sagar, CJM, Doda has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu.
Archana Charak, Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Reasi.
Manoj Parihar, Sub-Judge Katra, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Udhampur. Bashir Ahmad Munshi, CJM, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Ramban.
Raja Tasleem, CJM Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Srinagar.
Manjeet Rai, City Judge, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Rajouri.
Anjum Ara, CJM, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Jammu.
Rajni Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Jammu.
Vinod Kumar, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, LRP High Court Jammu Wing, has been transferred and posted as Electricity Magistrate, Jammu.
Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Sub-Judge Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Pulwama.
Parveen Pandoh, Municipal Magistrate, Jammu, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted as Joint Registrar Protocol, High Court Wing Jammu.
Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, CJM, Sopore, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Anantnag.
Noor Mohammad Mir, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Budgam.
Swati Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Kathua.
Adil Mushtaq, Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Sopore.
Fozia Paul, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar.
Mehreen Mushtaq, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kulgam, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar.
Feroz Ahmad Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Forest Magistrate, Srinagar.
Imran Hussain Wani, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge Vailoo.
Preet Simran Koul, Special Mobile Magistrate, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as CJM Samba.
Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Judge Small Causes Court, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as CJM, Gandarbal.
Sheikh Gowher Hussain, Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam.
Geeta Kumari, Sub-Judge, Nowshera, has been transferred and posted CJM, Doda. Javed Rana, Sub-Judge, Trehgam, has been transferred and posted Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch. Jehangir Bakshi, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar.
Tabassum, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Judge Small Causes Court, Srinagar.
Anjana Rajput, Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Nowshera.
Munish Kumar Manhas, Special Mobile Magistrate, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Jammu.
Wajahat Hussain, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rajouri.
Surinder Kumar Thappa, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua. Sarfaraz Nawaz, Special Mobile Magistrate Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Anantnag.
Tsewang Phunsong, CJM Kargil, has been transferred and posted as CJM Leh.
Manzoor Hussain, Sub-Judge, Vailoo, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Baramulla.
Phunsog Angmo, Special Mobile Magistrate Leh, has been transferred and posted as CJM Kargil.
Meyank Gupta, Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate Jammu.
Rekha Kapoor, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Samba.
Pooja Raina, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as City Judge, Jammu.
Pooja Gupta, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as SubJudge, Jammu.
Fariqa Nazir, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Srinagar.
Salahuddin Ahmed, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate Udhampur.
Nusrat Ali, Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal and Sunil Kumar, Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Judge, Katra.