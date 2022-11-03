HC orders transfer of 85 judicial officers

Mohammad Ashraf Khan, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, MACT Jammu, on deputation Ranbir Singh Jasrotia.

Surjeet Singh Bali, Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu. Later he was posted as LRP, High Court Wing Jammu.

O P Bhagat, PD&SJ, Leh has been transferred and posted as Additional Sessions Judge, AntiCorruption, Jammu vice Ritesh Kumar Dubey.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam.

Pradeep Kumar, District Judge, presently posted PO MACT, Srinagar has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional Judge Family Court Jammu.

Amarjit Singh Langeh, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge.

Sandeep Kour, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar against available vacancy.

Amit Gupta, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later he was posted Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing, Jammu.

Sandeep Gandotra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer MACT, Srinagar.

Services of Anoop Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for his further posting in the Registry of the High Court. Later the officer was posted Registrar Computer (IT).

Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Su b-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam against available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad Malik, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla.

Arvind Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal against available vacancy.

Yashpaul Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Leh vice OP Bhagat.

Amit Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Bandipora against available vacancy.

Khursheed-ul-Islam, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Bandipora, against available vacancy.

Arti Mohan, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases) Srinagar, against available vacancy. Umi Kulsum, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Handwara against available vacancy.

Pawan Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla against available vacancy.

Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/SubJudge upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as PD&SJ, Kargil.

Rainu Dogra, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as 2 Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Sudesh Sharma, Civil Judge (Sr Division)/Sub-Judge upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Doda against available vacancy.