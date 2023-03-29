HC reschedules summer vacations

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladak has rescheduled its summer vacations and the these shall now be observed from June 19 to July 7.

“In view of the forthcoming 19" All India Meet of Legal Services

Authorities, the Annual Calendar of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh for the year 2023, is rescheduled to the extent that the summer vacations shall now be observed from 19h June, 2023 to 7th July, 2023 (both days inclusive) instead of 12" June, 2023 to 30h June, 2023 in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh,” said an order by Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem.