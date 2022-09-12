HC seeks complete status of 7 wetlands declared Ramsar sites in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Monday sought a report from the government indicating the status of seven wetlands recognised to be of international importance and declared Ramsar Sites in J&K and Ladakh.

“To focus first on the wetlands of the Ramsar sites, we require the J&K government to come clean about their status and to file a complete report regarding all these sites within six weeks,” a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Puneet Gupta said.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the bench said that Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) T M Shamsi, who represents the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should also submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in connection with the wetlands.