HC seeks details of 48 politicians who own houses, but occupy govt accommodation in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has sought details of 48 politicians who occupy ministerial bungalows in Jammu, Srinagar despite having own personal houses.

The order issued by the division bench comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice Rajesh Sekhri directed the petitioner’s counsel Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed and senior additional advocate general (AAG) SS Nanda appearing for the estates department to submit a list of the politicians who own houses in Jammu or Kashmir as was mentioned in a status report filed on March 28.

Notably, Estates department had submitted a list of 48 politicians who were allowed to utilise government accommodation in Jammu and Srinagar while 23 of these were in Jammu, 25 were in Srinagar.