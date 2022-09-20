HC seeks status reports from Jammu, Kashmir Div Coms on upkeep of public parks

Pointing out that by virtue of its order passed on July 15 last year, the court said the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir were required to hold quarterly meetings of all the authorities responsible for developing and maintaining various parks including heritage gardens so as to coordinate their working. In addition to it, the Court said, certain directions were also issued such as banning the use of plastic and constructions in the parks. It also observed that the Divisional Commissioners were required to submit periodical reports with regard to the progress of the same.

“In pursuance, status report has been filed by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu only and not by Divisional Commissioner, (Kashmir). There is no report regarding the status of the various parks of Srinagar,” the court said. “The report of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu reflects that it is not a coordinated work undertaken by the Commissioner rather certain parks have been left to the mercy of the Jammu Municipal Corporation”.

Subsequently, the court directed the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to revisit the matter and after having a proper meeting with all the stakeholders submit their independent reports.